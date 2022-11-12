E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.00) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

E.On Price Performance

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.74 ($8.74) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($10.80). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.82.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

