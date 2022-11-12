Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 70.6% in October

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVN remained flat at $9.66 during trading hours on Friday. 303,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,308. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

