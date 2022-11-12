Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE EPC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 468,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
