Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 468,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

