Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EPC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 468,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.