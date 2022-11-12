Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

