Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
NYSE:EPC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
