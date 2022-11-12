Eight Capital Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$14.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of ASTL opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$929.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$8.53 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

