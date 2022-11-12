Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 440.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

EA opened at $131.23 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock worth $4,157,824 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

