Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.44. 4,345,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

