Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

