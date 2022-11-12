Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 465.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

