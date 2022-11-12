Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERII. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

ERII stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,292,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 791,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,135,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

