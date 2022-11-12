EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $9.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.23. The company had a trading volume of 350,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $440.50.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $1,238,183.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,716 shares of company stock worth $7,368,024 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,238,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

