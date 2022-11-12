Ergo Price Hits $1.64 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $101.78 million and approximately $716,556.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00009738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,812.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00359355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00121496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00756382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.54 or 0.00609856 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00237249 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,163,432 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

