ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 352,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.