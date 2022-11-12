Euro Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00006131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $82.97 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,308,981 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

