Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.80 million-$431.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.27 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

EVBG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 694,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

