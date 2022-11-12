Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. 236,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,287. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

