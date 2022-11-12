Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.47 billion-$14.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.64 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.66.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

