Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.66 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FIS traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $65.40. 8,269,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

