Financial Comparison: Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 32.00% 15.36% 1.63% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intercorp Financial Services and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.08 billion 2.66 $461.14 million $3.23 7.70 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.87 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Intercorp Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including credit cards, payroll deduction loans, mortgages, and consumer loans, as well as cash, student, and collateralized cash loans. In addition, the company provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products, as well as financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts; brokerage, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 189 financial stores and 1,581 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

