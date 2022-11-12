First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Acceptance stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

