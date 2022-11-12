First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Acceptance Trading Down 5.0 %
First Acceptance stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.
About First Acceptance
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Acceptance (FACO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.