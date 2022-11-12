First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the October 15th total of 3,005,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Colombia Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FCGD remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 4,089,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,839. First Colombia Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About First Colombia Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Colombia Gold (FCGD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.