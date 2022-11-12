First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 90.8% in October

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the October 15th total of 3,005,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Colombia Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCGD remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 4,089,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,839. First Colombia Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

