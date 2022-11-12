First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 96.2% in October

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 72,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
