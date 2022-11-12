First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 96.2% in October

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 72,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

