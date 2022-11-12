Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of FLO opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

