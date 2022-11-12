Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 2,762 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.36% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 73.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

