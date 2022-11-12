Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

