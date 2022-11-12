Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 277 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

