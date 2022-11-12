Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

