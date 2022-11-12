Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,067 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $666,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.83 and a 200-day moving average of $360.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

