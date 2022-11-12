Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $19.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($18.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.97 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

