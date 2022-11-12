Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Cabot by 139.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $73.84 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabot Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

