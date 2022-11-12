Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Franchise Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 679,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

