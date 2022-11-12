Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$247.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$194.00.

TSE:FNV opened at C$187.78 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.13.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.436 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

