Frax Share Hits Market Capitalization of $72.00 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00026407 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and $7.17 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

