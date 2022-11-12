G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,436.60

G999 (G999) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,436.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022687 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

