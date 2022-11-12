Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,961,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,030,264. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.