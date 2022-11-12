Geller Advisors LLC Buys 944 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $106.09. 12,597,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

