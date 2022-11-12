General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of General Mills worth $197,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

