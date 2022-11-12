GensoKishi Metaverse Hits Market Capitalization of $296.83 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $296.83 million and $190,124.46 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

