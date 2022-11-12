Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 175.7% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOODO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.