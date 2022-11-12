Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,556. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.