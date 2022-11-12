Glenview Trust Co Buys 365 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 79.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. 12,597,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,999. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.