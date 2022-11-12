Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,709,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,200,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.