Glenview Trust Co Sells 19,798 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 125,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,290. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.