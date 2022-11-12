Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWP stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. 792,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,174. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

