Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. 722,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

