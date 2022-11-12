Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Tops $240.37 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $240.37 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $93.18 or 0.00551807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

