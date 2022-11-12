Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IEFA traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644,631 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

