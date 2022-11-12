Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

Masco Announces Dividend

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,044. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

