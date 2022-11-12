Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,655,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after buying an additional 1,627,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 640,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after buying an additional 670,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

