Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

AUMN opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.